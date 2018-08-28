Parson names patrol leader to head Department of Public Safety

New director of public safety

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The interim head of the Missouri Department of Public Safety will become the agency's permanent leader.

Gov. Mike Parson said at a news conference Monday that he has named Col. Sandra Karsten, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the department's leader. Earlier this month Parson had tapped Karsten to be the interim leader after current director Drew Juden said he would step down at the end of August.

Karsten's appointment is subject to Senate approval.

Sandra Karsten

Parson said Karsten's focus will be on workforce development and infrastructure.

"Public safety issues we face today are more complex than ever before," Karsten said.

She said she wants to encourage a team atmosphere.

Parson said another top priority will be reducing the crime rate. He said he plans to have Karsten speak to officials in St. Louis and Kansas City about addressing gun violence.

"I've been open all along. I'm a very strong supporter of the Second Amendment," Parson said.

A spokeswoman for the governor said at the time that Juden's resignation was part of Parson's transition to the governorship.

Karsten became patrol superintendent on Feb. 1, 2017 and has worked for the agency for 33 years. She will assume her new role Saturday, Parson's office said.

Karsten played a major role in a high-profile patrol controversy by firing former Trooper Anthony Piercy. An Iowa man drowned while in Piercy's custody on the Lake of the Ozarks in 2015. Piercy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in the case, admitting he put the wrong type of life vest on Brandon Ellingson.

Piercy is suing the state to get his peace officer's license back after the Department of Public Safety revoked it. The license was revoked after a judge reversed Karsten's firing of Piercy.