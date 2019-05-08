Part of Grindstone closed through noon

Cews close part of Grindstone Parkway on Wednesday, May 8 to complete GPS plotting for a crash that happened on May 5.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Police Department crews blocked off part of Grindstone Parkway between Old 63 and Bearfield Road to conduct GPS plotting for a crash that happened over the weekend.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Both Westbound lane of Grindstone PKWY between old 63 & Bearfield closed from 9 am until noon. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) May 8, 2019

Both westbound lanes of Grindstone between Old 63 and Bearfield were scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to noon.

The crash happened on Sunday and sent two people to the hospital and left a car engulfed in flames.

Columbia police Sergeant Richard Harrell said the driver of a silver vehicle struck two pedestrians and rear-ended a truck that was helping pick up cones used for a bike race Sunday.

Authorities were marking the area with pink spray paint over the weekend, which assists them in diagramming and investigating the cause of the crash throughout the week.