Part of Grindstone closed through noon

Crews work on GPS plotting from crash

Posted: May 08, 2019 10:07 AM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 10:07 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Police Department crews blocked off part of Grindstone Parkway between Old 63 and Bearfield Road to conduct GPS plotting for a crash that happened over the weekend.

Both westbound lanes of Grindstone between Old 63 and Bearfield were scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to noon.

The crash happened on Sunday and sent two people to the hospital and left a car engulfed in flames.

Columbia police Sergeant Richard Harrell said the driver of a silver vehicle struck two pedestrians and rear-ended a truck that was helping pick up cones used for a bike race Sunday. 

Authorities were marking the area with pink spray paint over the weekend, which assists them in diagramming and investigating the cause of the crash throughout the week.

