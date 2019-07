Part of Highway 63 is shut down on Thursday, July 4 after a tractor trailer is jackknifed in the road.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Highway 63 northbound and North Brown Station Road was partially shut down on Thursday afternoon after a tractor trailer was jackknifed in the road.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday.