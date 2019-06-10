Part of Osage River reopened

Part of the Osage River has reopened to recreational boat traffic.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday that the Osage River is open from the Route B bridge at St. Thomas to Bagnell Dam. The river remains closed to boat traffic from the Missouri River to Route B in St. Thomas.

The patrol said boaters should avoid creating wakes in areas where water is still high and be on the lookout for floating debris.

The river was closed to recreational traffic last Tuesday as water continued to rise on the river and at the Lake of the Ozarks, fueled in part by heavy rains.

The Corps of Engineers and Ameren Missouri have increased flows from the Truman and Bagnell dams, respectively, to release some of the floodwater that has collected in the Truman Reservoir and the Lake of the Ozarks.