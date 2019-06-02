Part of Route K underwater

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A part of Route K is completely underwater.

The section of the road near the water treatment plant in Boone County is blocked off by barriers, keeping drivers out of the area. This section of the road is just outside of McBaine.

According to signs in the area, a portion of the Katy Trail is also under the water.

Though meteorologists predict nice days Sunday and Monday, the ABC 17 Stormtrack team said there may be a chance of more rain throughout the week.