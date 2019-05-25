Parts of Jefferson City sit underwater

Rising Water in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Drivers in Jefferson City will need to look at the MoDOT Traveler's Map to avoid road closures.

Several roads in and around Jefferson City are closed because they are sitting underwater.

Most of the closed roads are within city limits. Those include part of Fourth Street and Cedar City Drive.

Traffic in Jefferson City was moving slower than usual in some areas on Friday as drivers were trying to look at the water levels.

Crews from MoDOT have been working to block off access to roads as the water continues to rise.

The water on Outer Road 63 moved several inches in a matter of minutes on Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts the Missouri River in Jefferson City will crest around 7 p.m. Friday. That prediction could change with the rain moving into the area over the weekend.

Karina Schneiders manages Initially Yours in Jefferson City. The parking lot to the center where the shop sits is almost surrounded by water. Customers have to drive through water to get into the parking lot.

Schneiders said the flooding was the worst she's ever seen and the water rose surprisingly quickly in the area.

"Pretty much in the past like two days it's just come out of nowhere pretty much," she said.

She said they do not plan on closing the story despite the water, and they have not made a plan for if it continues to rise.

"No not really. Not yet. I mean, we're hoping for the best. We still have an exit over there, so I mean people can still come in," she said.

She said customers have been calling to see if the story is open, as well as other places in the area. She said employees have been giving direction to people on how to get into the store.

She said the store will stay open as long as customers can get to it.