Parts of Moberly under boil advisory

MOBERLY, Mo. - Parts of Moberly under a boil advisory due to emergency water main repairs.

According to a news release, city customers living in the following areas could be affected:

800 block of Sinnock Ave up to 905 and 912 Sinnock Ave

900 block of St. Charles Street

Apartments at 919 St. Charles Street

Kraft Trailer Park

Red Rose Trailer Park

The city said it interrupted water service for those customers while repairs were made. If customers experience low water pressure, or have no water, there is a 48-hour boil advisory once water service is restored.

During a boil advisory, water used for consumption should be boiled for three minutes and then cooled before drinking.

Anyone with questions can contact the water office at 660-263-4420.