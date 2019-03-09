Parts of Moberly under boil advisory
MOBERLY, Mo. - Parts of Moberly under a boil advisory due to emergency water main repairs.
According to a news release, city customers living in the following areas could be affected:
- 800 block of Sinnock Ave up to 905 and 912 Sinnock Ave
- 900 block of St. Charles Street
- Apartments at 919 St. Charles Street
- Kraft Trailer Park
- Red Rose Trailer Park
The city said it interrupted water service for those customers while repairs were made. If customers experience low water pressure, or have no water, there is a 48-hour boil advisory once water service is restored.
During a boil advisory, water used for consumption should be boiled for three minutes and then cooled before drinking.
Anyone with questions can contact the water office at 660-263-4420.