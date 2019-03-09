SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Parts of Moberly under boil advisory

By:

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 09:57 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 09:57 PM CST

MOBERLY, Mo. - Parts of Moberly under a boil advisory due to emergency water main repairs.

According to a news release, city customers living in the following areas could be affected:

  • 800 block of Sinnock Ave up to 905 and 912 Sinnock Ave
  • 900 block of St. Charles Street
  • Apartments at 919 St. Charles Street
  • Kraft Trailer Park
  • Red Rose Trailer Park

The city said it interrupted water service for those customers while repairs were made. If customers experience low water pressure, or have no water, there is a 48-hour boil advisory once water service is restored.

During a boil advisory, water used for consumption should be boiled for three minutes and then cooled before drinking.

Anyone with questions can contact the water office at 660-263-4420.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

    Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos