Crash injures motorcyclist across from West Boulevard Elementary

One car fled the scene

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 04:12 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 04:12 PM CDT

Columbia, Mo. - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a crash across from West Boulevard Elementary School Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to fire chief Brad Frazier, the crash involved one vehicle and a motorcycle on West Boulevard and Broadhead Street.

The vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. A witness followed the vehicle to get the license plate number

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries. 

