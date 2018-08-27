Emergency units responded to a pedestrian crash near West Boulevard Elementary School Monday, Aug. 27.

Columbia, Mo. - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a crash across from West Boulevard Elementary School Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to fire chief Brad Frazier, the crash involved one vehicle and a motorcycle on West Boulevard and Broadhead Street.

The vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. A witness followed the vehicle to get the license plate number

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries.