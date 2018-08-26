SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on I-70 in Boone County

MSHP investigating

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 06:35 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 06:44 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE: Troopers with the Highway Patrol said officers spoke with several witnesses and learned they're looking for a possible dark-colored SUV or truck.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Boone County Saturday night.

According to online crash reports, Tavon Coleman, 23, of Boonville, walked into traffic near milepost 119 of I-70 westbound just before 6 p.m.

The report said that as Coleman walked out into traffic, a vehicle hit him but continued driving.

Coleman suffered moderate injuries.

