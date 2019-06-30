SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Pedestrian killed in crash Saturday morning

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 10:19 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:07 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One person is dead after a crash Saturday morning at Range Line Street.

According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, an unnamed driver was traveling northbound on the street and Timothy Martin Wilson was walking west across the street.

The release said the driver hit Wilson and fled the scene, driving onto I-70 westbound.

Police pronounced Wilson dead at the scene and informed his family.

According to police, the vehicle was a white Subaru SUV. It has front end damage.

The investigation is ongoing.


