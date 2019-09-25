Pedestrian killed on Highway 63 identified

DEADLY PEDESTRIAN CRASH

ASHLAND, Mo. - UPDATE 5:20 a.m.: Jeremy Hall, 37, of East Alton, Illinois, has been identified as the pedestrian killed in the Highway 63 crash.

According to crash reports, Hall was walking in the passing lane of southbound Highway 63. Andrew Medley, 27, was driving when he allegedly hit and killed Hall. Authorities said Medley immediately called for emergency help.

This is Troop F's 9th fatality for September and 49th for 2019.

ORIGINAL: One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 63 in Ashland.

Boone County sheriff's deputies confirmed with ABC 17 News on the scene the victim was a male but no other details could be released.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle called for emergency help around 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. It is still unclear what factors led up to the deadly crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Ashland Police Department all assisted.

Both southbound lanes of the highway were closed until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.