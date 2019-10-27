Perche Creek to see new developments

Perche Ridge development draws controversy

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Boone County Commission could give final approval to the Perche Ridge development on Gillespie Bridge Road next week.

The development is said to be a 17.5-acre parcel of land that is going to have 35 new homes on it.

"The development is said to have been controversial because this is the first housing subdivision that is going in West of Perche Creek, which has been a boundary of growth and development in Boone County," said Commissioner Fred Parry.

The developer was successfully able to negotiate sewer service from the City of Columbia.

Perche Creek is an area west of Columbia, and commissioners said there has been a master plan in place for decades that has identified the location that is being debated as a residential area.

After 40 years, the development of the area is finally happening.

"The commission is conflicted on this because they have a lot of empathy for residents in the area that have enjoyed a rural quality of life, and now there is a higher density subdivision going in," Parry said.

The area has flooded fairly frequently, so the developer is said flooding should not be a concern as long as the housing community is built above the flood plane.

"It has been controversial topic," Parry said. "The concern for most of the neighbors is that it will create a domino effect of development."

The Boone County Commission will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m.

