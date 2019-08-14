COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia/Boone County Public Health inspectors visited dozens of eateries since July 24, and two were cited for having pests.

Inspectors visited Taco Bell on Smiley Lane on July 31 after the department received a complaint.

"There is an excessive amount of pests at window," the inspection report said. "Management stated that this issue was noticed this morning and deep cleaning of surrounding areas and equipment have been completed."

The inspection report also said that management stated the window is not used for drive-thru services. It also said an outside pest control company has been called.

The restaurant was cited for one critical violation, which was corrected by the time inspectors came back for a follow-up inspection on Aug. 5.

Inspectors found pest feces in a cabinet which held food items at Tiger Liquor and Convenience Store on July 26. . The inspector also found a bag of hot chocolate with pest droppings, which appeared "adulterated by pest," according to the inspection report.

A follow-up inspection three days later said all the critical violations were fixed.

Restaurant inspections July 24-Aug. 14

All establishments inspected since July 24:

Taco Bell (Smiley Lane): 7/31, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/5.

One critical violation: Excessive pests in the facility by the first drive-thru window.

Tiger Liquor & Convenience Store: 7/26, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 7/29.

Three critical violations: Feces of pests located in a cabinet which held food items, a bag of hot chocolate in a cabinet with pest droppings appears "adulterated by pest." The inspection note also said there were dented cans in the facility.

HuHot Mongolian Grill: 8/12 and 8/13

Facility was closed until a leak was fixed. The permit was reinstated by inspectors on 8/13. Establishment was told to throw sauces away that were underneath the leak. During the follow-up inspection to reinstate the permit on 8/13, inspectors found a critical violation because a paddle was stored in sanitizer.

Cafe Berlin: 8/1, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/6. The inspection note said, "management began inputting practices at time of inspection. Management placed screen on open window at time of inspection."

Four critical violations: Potentially hazardous food items were not in the proper temperature range, improper cooling procedure, unlabeled spray bottles and mold on an ice machine.

Two non-critical violations: Hot water at a hand sink was not working and there was not a screen on a window that was open in the kitchen.

McLanks: 7/30, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/2.

Three critical violations: Cheese and fish were not at the proper temperature and an employee had long nails.

Five non-critical violations: Dirty microwave, dirty Cambro stored with clean ones, dirty rags on a food preparation surface, dirty sink and the back door was propped open.

Las Margaritas: (East Southampton Drive): 7/26, all critical violations were corrected.

Four critical violations: Slime mold in an ice machine, cooler was not at the proper temperature, bar hand sinks were used for other purposes and raw chicken was stored in the same pan as raw beef.

Tony's Pizza: 7/30, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/2.

Two critical violations: Ice machine has slime mold in the ice guard and a dented can. The inspection note said the dented can was removed from service at the time of the inspection.

Subway/Baskin Robbins (Forum Blvd): 7/25, follow-up inspection scheduled for 8/26.

Two critical violations: Sanitizing buckets were too weak and potentially hazardous items in a cooler were not in the proper temperature range, but food was thrown away at the time of the inspection.

Seven non-critical violations: Tiles bowing, ice accumulation in a freezer, ice cream scoops were stored in standing water, dirty floors, mold on an ice chute, dirty pipes and the lid to the ice cream case is in disrepair.

Osaka: 7/24, all critical violations were corrected (and food was taken out of the bathroom) by a follow-up inspection on 7/26.

One critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods were kept past the seven-day limit.

Two non-critical violations: Food stored in the bathroom near the kitchen and a freezer needs to be repaired.

Olive Garden: 8/1

Two critical violations: Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods and no soap at a hand sink. The inspection note also said the inspector "discussed labeling all bottles," and "discussed having ServSafe certification posted and on premise."

Hardee's (Paris Road): 8/1

One critical violation: Ice dispenser in the soda machine has mold growth.

Fazoli's: 7/24

Five non-critical violations: Mold on a gasket, coolers in disrepair, single-service item used as a scoop, missing thermometer and a corner of a wall is broken.

Cornerstone Group Home: 8/2

Two critical violations: Raw meat stored on top of ready-to-eat foods and potentially hazardous foods were not at the proper temperature.

Two non-critical violations: Styrofoam cup was being used as a scoop for sugar and the facility was not properly thawing items.

Loop Liquor: 7/26, all critical violations were corrected by a 7/29 inspection.

Two critical violations: Utensils were not sanitized before use and the hand sink was used for storing items.

Three-compartment sink was ordered incorrectly. The inspection note said the establishment will now be listed as a high priority because there is also a taco shop inside it.

House of Chow: 8/12, follow-up scheduled for 8/15.

Two critical violations: Mold growing in an ice machine and the dish machine did not read for sanitizer.

Two non-critical violations: Napkin sitting on snap peas and an employee drink was stored with restaurant food.

Going Bonkers: 8/12, follow-up scheduled for 8/15.

Two critical violations: Mold growing in an ice machine and a hand sink was not working because it did not have running water.

Papa John's Pizza (East Broadway): 8/12

Three critical violations: Hand washing sink obstructed, cutting board was dirty and the spatula was missing pieces and stained.

Two non-critical violations: Pizza boxes stored on the floor and no one was present with manager certification.

Columbia Manor: 8/2, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/5.

Two critical violations: Potentially hazardous foods were not in the correct temperature range and an ice machine in the lobby had mold build-up.

One non-critical violation: Ice build-up in a freezer. The inspection note said this will need to be corrected by November.

DQ Grill & Chill (Business Loop 70): 7/26, the inspection note said all violations were corrected on site.

Two critical violations: Hand sink improperly used and chipped spatula was on a clean dish rack.

Cheerleader Pub & Grill: 7/31

Two critical violations: Sanitizing bucket is weak and potentially hazardous foods were held longer than seven days. The inspection note said the food was disposed of on site.

Slim Chickens: 7/31, all critical violations were corrected by an inspection on 8/2 and 8/7.

Two critical violations: Slime mold on ice dispensers on both soda machines in the lobby and a cooler holding potentially hazardous foods was not in the proper temperature range.

One non-critical violation: Desert jar for sale was not properly labeled.

Shelter Insurance: 7/24, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 7/29.

Two critical violations: Mold in an ice machine and potentially hazardous foods were not date labeled.

Three non-critical violations: Towels were under a food contact surface, employee drinks were stored in an improper area and a sink nozzle was dirty.

Pierpont Store: 7/30, the inspection note said new owners were set to take over the store on 8/1.

One critical violation: Apple butter, peach jam, strawberry jam and raspberry jam are from an unapproved source. Eggs are not labeled with proper 'MOAG' dealer information.

One non-critical violation: No covered trashcan in the restroom.

Bright Start Academy: 7/31, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/7.

Two critical violations: Foods left in a cooler were above the proper temperature and an employee drink was sitting on a food preparation counter.

Formosa: 8/7

One critical violation: Raw food stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Two non-critical violations: Back door was open and floors under cooking equipment need to be cleaned by next routine inspection, according to the inspection report.

DQ Grill & Chill (Forum Blvd): 7/26, all critical violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection on 7/29.

One critical violation: Cheese dip was not at the proper temperature during the inspection.

Three non-critical violations: Sanitation towels stored in an ice holder, a freezer door is in disrepair and a freezer is not defrosting and malfunctioning.

CC's City Broiler: 7/30, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/1

One critical violation: Dish machine was not at the correct sanitizer concentration levels.

One non-critical violation: Utensils stored food contact side up.

Subway (Conley Road): 7/25, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 7/29.

One critical violation: No air gap for the preparation sink.

Three non-critical violations: Food found on the floor, leak in a sink, sink sealant was not smooth or easily cleanable.

Subway (East Business Loop): 7/25, follow-up inspection scheduled for 8/26.

Four non-critical violations: dirty cabinet, missing and broken wall tiles, ceiling and a wall corner is in disrepair.

HyVee Bakery/Deli (East Nifong Blvd): 8/2

One critical violation: No towels behind the bar next to a hand sink. The inspection note also said the floor in the deli dish room needs to be repaired by the next routine inspection

Chili's Grill & Bar: 8/1, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/5.

One critical violation: Sanitizer in dish buckets was too low. No sanitizer was coming from dishwasher. The inspection note said the establishment sanitized separately until it was fixed.

China Star: 8/1

One critical violation: Dented cans, which were removed from service at the time of the inspection.

The Bluffs (nursing home): 7/30

One critical violation: Utensil was not smooth or easily cleanable.

Three non-critical violations: Floor and drain under an ice machine is soiled, ice accumulation in freezers and a cabinet under a sink is soiled.

Domino's (I-70 Drive SW): 8/2

One critical violation: Improper sanitization. The inspection note said the sanitizer bucket was changed and new sanitizer was placed in at the time of the inspection.

Two non-critical violations: Dust in vent fans, employee's personal items were on top of food.

Subway (East St. Charles Road): 8/5

One critical violation: Hand sink was used for other purposes than hand washing.

Two non-critical violations: Dirty mop sink and mold on the ice chute.

Stadium Grill: 7/25, follow-up inspection scheduled for 7/30

One critical violation: A cooler door was not at the proper temperature. The food was moved to a functional unit by management.

One non-critical violation: Utensils are not air dried after washing.

Uprise Bakery: 8/7

One critical violation: Grilled chicken in the walk-in cooler was not being cooled using an approved method.

One non-critical violation: A large chunk of the counter is missing. The inspection note said this needed to be corrected by the next routine inspection or a $110 re-inspection fee would be implemented.

Stirfry 88: 8/5

Two critical violations: Employee drink was sitting on a shelf above cooked chicken and a tray was improperly stored in a hand-washing sink.

Lake George Assisted Living: 7/26

One critical violation: Ice cream scoops were chipping and were not smooth or easily cleanable. The inspection note said scoops were discarded at the time of the inspection.

Country Club of Missouri: 8/1

(Seasonal): One critical violation: Dirty ice chute in a soda machine.

(Seasonal/Pool House): One critical violation: No test kit available for sanitizer.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (East Broadway): 8/1

One critical violation: Employee food and drink improperly sitting on a food preparation table.

One non-critical violation: Unlabeled bulk container holding turbinado.

U Knead Sweets: 8/7

One critical violation: Mold growth in the ice machine.

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken (Paris Road): 8/7

One critical violation: Cooked chicken, coleslaw and pot pies were missing date labels.

Dollar General: (Centralia): 7/24, the dented can was corrected at the time of the inspection.

One critical violation: Dented can.

Jamaican Jerk Hut: 8/6

One critical violation: No test strips available to test sanitizer. The inspection note also said the inspector discussed having ServSafe certification on the premises.

Twain: Missouri Taproom: 8/5

One critical violation: Dish machine sanitizer concentrations were too low. The inspection note said the sanitizer bottle was empty.

Midwest Petroleum (Nifong Blvd): 8/13

One critical violation: No paper towels at hand sink.

Taco Bell (Cinnamon Hill): 7/31

Three non-critical violations: Missing food handlers' cards, dishes were not air-dried before stacking and the establishment had a dirty sink nozzle.

The Deuce: 7/29

One non-critical violation: Single service utensils were stored facing the wrong way and did not prevent direct hand contact.

Jack in the Box: 8/12, all violations were corrected the same day.

Two non-critical violations: No one present with manager certification and no food handlers' card for most of the employees.

Breaktime (Paris Road): 7/31

Two non-critical violations: Sanitizing rags were not stored in sanitizing buckets and dishes were not air dried before stacking.

The Grind (John Gary Suite 1): 7/30

Two non-critical violations: Ice accumulation in a chest freezer and sanitizing rags were not stored in sanitizing buckets.

Waffle House (South Providence Road): 8/13

One non-critical violation: Ice build-up in a freezer.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (South Ninth Street): 8/9

One non-critical violation: Ice scoops stored on soda boxes.

Atkins Baseball Complex Snack Bar: 7/26

One non-critical violation: Mold growing on the door hinge inside a walk-in cooler.

MBS Cafe: 7/24

One non-critical violation: Packaged food items were not labeled appropriately.

B & B Bagel Company (Nifong Blvd): 8/13

One non-critical violation: Employee drink sitting in a cooler.

Youth Empowerment Zone: 8/2

One non-critical violation: No thermometer in a cooler.

Parkside Manor: 8/8

One non-critical violation: Broken gasket. The inspection note said it will need to be replaced by the next routine inspection. It also said there was not any cooking going on at the time of the inspection.

No violations at the time of the inspection: