SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Pettis County deputies investigate death

Result of assault call

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 09:42 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:55 AM CDT

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - The Pettis County Sheriff's Office was investigating a death on Tuesday after deputies responded to a possible assault in the 200 block of East Henry Street in Green Ridge at 6:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found people outside the residence, including James Andrew Gill, 32, of Pilot Grove, who was unresponsive, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, and Gill was pronounced dead, the release said.

The sheriff's office conducted interviews overnight on Tuesday, and the death investigation was continuing Wednesday morning.

Gill's cause of death has not yet been determined. 

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Pettis County Sheriff's Office at 660-827-0052 or call Pettis County Crime Stoppers at 660-827-TIPS.

 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Wednesday June 12 Evening Weather Video

    Wednesday June 12 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos