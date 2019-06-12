Pettis County deputies investigate death

Source: Pettis County Sheriff's Office.

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - The Pettis County Sheriff's Office was investigating a death on Tuesday after deputies responded to a possible assault in the 200 block of East Henry Street in Green Ridge at 6:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found people outside the residence, including James Andrew Gill, 32, of Pilot Grove, who was unresponsive, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, and Gill was pronounced dead, the release said.

The sheriff's office conducted interviews overnight on Tuesday, and the death investigation was continuing Wednesday morning.

Gill's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Pettis County Sheriff's Office at 660-827-0052 or call Pettis County Crime Stoppers at 660-827-TIPS.