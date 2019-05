BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Boone County firefighters said no one was hurt after a pick-up truck caught fire on St. Charles Road around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews said the truck was driving in a field and had some sort of malfunction, which caused it to catch on fire.

It was reportedly engulfed but they were able to put it out safely. Firefighters said it was a little tricky to get the hose into the field, and it took 900 feet of hose.