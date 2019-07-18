SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Plane lands safely after smoke odor reported in cabin

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 08:06 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:33 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A plane landed safely at the Columbia Regional Airport on Wednesday night after reports of a smoke odor in the cabin.

Columbia City Spokesman Steve Sapp said the American Airline flight operated by their subsidiary Envoy had 42 passengers on board. The plane was inbound to Columbia from Chicago.

Officials said no one actually saw smoke.

The plan landed safely and all the passengers are now off the plane. The plane will be checked by mechanics, officials said.


