Plane lands safely after smoke odor reported in cabin

Reports of smoke odor on plane

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A plane landed safely at the Columbia Regional Airport on Wednesday night after reports of a smoke odor in the cabin.

Columbia City Spokesman Steve Sapp said the American Airline flight operated by their subsidiary Envoy had 42 passengers on board. The plane was inbound to Columbia from Chicago.

Officials said no one actually saw smoke.

The plan landed safely and all the passengers are now off the plane. The plane will be checked by mechanics, officials said.