CNN image

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission discussed new regulations to accommodate the legalization of marijuana in a work session Thursday.

The session started at 5:30 p.m. and lasted until 7 p.m.

Amendment 2, which was approved by voters in November and authorizes medical marijuana in Missouri, allows local governments to enact ordinances governing certain aspects of medical marijuana facilities.

"Given that the thrust of initial activity will occur within the context of the (city's unified development code), it is the responsibility of the Planning Commission to offer recommendations to the City Council on appropriate amendments," city Development Services Manager Pat Zenner wrote in a memo to commission members last week.

The city is planning listening sessions to get public input on the recommendations once they are developed.