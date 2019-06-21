Planning commission narrowly approves McKee Street rezoning

McKee Street apartment complex proposal

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezoning request for a piece of land that may become an apartment building.

The commission voted 4-3 on Thursday night to rezone the land at the corner of McKee Street and Clark Lane from R-2, which would allow for a single-family home or a duplex, to multi-family residential. SBSR II and Crockett Engineering, developers of the project, plan to build a single building with eight one-bedroom apartments.

The city council is set to vote on the rezoning sometime in July.

Residents living nearby had concerns with the plan, fearing increased crime and traffic due to the rental units. Judy Johnson, who lives on McKee Street, said she feared developers could change their minds on the intent of the project if rezoning was allowed.

Shan Rich, co-owner of SBSR II, declined to comment on the project after the vote.

City planning staff said the corner was a "prime location" for the rental units. The corner is near the roundabout on Clark Lane and Ballenger Place.

Andy Greene, with Crockett Engineering, said the developers saw a need for one-bedroom units in Columbia. The building would come with a parking lot entering and exiting onto McKee Street, and possibly a dumpster on site for trash.