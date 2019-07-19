Planning commission split on possible medical pot dispensary on College Ave.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission split on a vote on allowing an office space to house a possible medical marijuana dispensary.

The commission voted 4-4 on Thursday on Boone Development LLC's request to revise the statement of intent for the office at 411 College Ave. The vote means the commission offered no recommendation to the Columbia City Council on how it should vote on the request.

City staff had concerns over the traffic congestion in the area of College Avenue and Paris Road, where the office sits. The "destination retail" of medical marijuana, staff wrote, could make traffic worse.

Staff said the proximity to Boone Hospital and University Hospital, each of which is within 2 miles of the site, was a positive for the potential location.

Dozens of people have eyed Columbia for future medical marijuana dispensaries. The Columbia City Council on Monday approved the Broadway Shops near Highway 63 to allow dispensaries to set up there.

