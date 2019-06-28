Jefferson City shooting suspect in custody

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The suspect in a Jefferson City shooting is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.

Police said Michael Miller, 27, of Jefferson City is currently being held in the Cole County Jail.

According to charging documents, Miller went inside of a home in the 1300 block of Monroe Street on Monday night and told everyone inside to empty their pockets. Miller allegedly hit the 25-year-old victim in the back of the head with a pistol. Documents said Miller then shot the victim in the chest, took his wallet and ran from the home.

Police said Thursday that the victim has been released from the hospital.