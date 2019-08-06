Police arrest man after chase in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man with several felonies after he allegedly led police officers on a chase.

According to court documents, police noticed a vehicle with an expired Missouri registration and tried to pull the driver over. The driver, identified as Dennis Moses, allegedly sped away, drove through stop signs and reached speeds over 70 mph. Documents said the vehicle crashed into another vehicle while Moses was trying to turn on to Clark Avenue from East McCarthy.

Moses allegedly sped away from the scene of the crash, at times reaching speeds greater than 100 mph. The pursuit eventually ended in a neighborhood after Moses drove into a yard on Stephan Drive, documents said.

Police searched his car and said they found five grams of methamphetamine. Police said they tested Moses at the scene and determined he was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.

Court documents said Moses has been arrested in the past for drug-related offenses and his driving privileges in Missouri were revoked at the time of the pursuit.