Police arrest man in connection with deadly pedestrian crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department arrested one person in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash on Rangeline Street.

According to a news release, officers arrested Charles Waddill, 49, of Harrisburg, on Monday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police said the victim, Timothy Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck in the 1400 block of Rangeline Street on June 29. According to the release, Waddill fled the scene after the crash.

Online court records show his cash-only bond was set at $100,000.

Police said anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call the department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.