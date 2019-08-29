Police arrest man in connection with shooting in Columbia retail area

Dewayne M. Grays is arrested, accused of shooting someone in the leg on Stadium Boulevard in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting in west Columbia earlier this week.

Police said they arrested Dwayne Grays, 18, of Columbia on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a drug deal-turned-shooting.

Police said a man was shot after meeting up with Grays for the sale of a marijuana cartridge for a vaping unit.

According to a news release, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his right leg after they agreed to meet in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Stadium.

Police said the man who was shot and witnesses did not want to share information with officers and detectives during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS.