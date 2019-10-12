Police arrest one person after serving search warrant

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police arrested one person after serving a search warrant in north Columbia on Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers served the warrant at 2313 Parks Edge Place around 10:45 a.m. Officers arrested Henry Anthony Williams, 30, on suspicion of burglary, stealing, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and vehicle thefts, police said.

According to the release, members of the special weapons and tactics team, criminal investigations division, street crimes unit and the forensic evidence team partnered to execute the search warrant.