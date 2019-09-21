SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Police chief: Arrest made in recent Columbia homicide

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:10 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE, 10:35 p.m.: A news release from the Columbia Police Department said officers arrested Anderson in connection to E'quan Spain's death. The 19-year-old was shot near Park Avenue and Fifth Street on Sept. 14.

ORIGINAL: Officers have made an arrest in relation to a recent Columbia homicide, according to Police Chief Geoff Jones.

Jones confirmed Micheal Leon Anderson, 28, of Columbia is in the Boone County Jail in connection with a recent homicide, but he would not specify which one.

Jail records show Anderson was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.    

ABC 17 News will continue to check in with police and update this article as soon as we confirm what case Anderson's arrest is related to.

