Police confirm shooting in north Columbia

Police investigation in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department confirmed multiple shots were fired in the 5300 block of Currituck Lane Thursday night.

Police responded to the shots fired call at about 10:20 p.m. Officers found about 12 shell casings from two separate calibers in the area, said CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts.

No damage was found, and no gunshot victims were reported, Pitts said.

Police temporarily closed part of Edenton Boulevard near Bodie Drive, but it reopened just after 9 p.m.

ABC 17 News saw several police officers with flashlights searching the ground in the area. A K9 unit was also brought to the scene.

Neighbors told our crews they heard gunshots in the area.

Police were not given any suspect information.

