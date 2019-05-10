Police confirm shots-fired investigation in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are currently investigating a shots-fired incident in south Columbia.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Old Plank Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

ABC 17 News crews on the scene said officers confirmed they initially got called for shots fired but when officers got to the scene they didn't find any evidence right away.

Investigators believe a possible large gathering at a home occurred prior to the shots-fired call. When officers arrived, a majority of people left the area.

At this time it is unclear if police are looking for any suspects connected to this investigation.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here