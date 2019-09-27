Police detain man after suspicious substance prompts hotel evacuation

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CAMDENTON, Mo. - The Camdenton Police Department is investigating after officers found what appeared to be an "explosive substance" inside of a hotel room.

According to a news release, officers responded to the Sleep Inn on Highway 54 around 1:20 p.m. to help hotel staff with a problem with a tenant. Police said officers found a man inside of the room, along with weapons, drugs and what appeared to be an explosive substance.

Police evacuated the building and parking lot as the Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad removed the substance from the room.

Police said the man is being held pending investigation.