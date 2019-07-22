Police find bullet in child's bedroom after Columbia shooting

Apple Tree Court shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police officers said there are no victims as of Sunday around 3:10 a.m. after a shooting on Apple Tree Court.

According to officers, they found multiple shell casings on the scene. They said many people called them after hearing several rounds of shots go off.

One resident told ABC 17 News that it "sounded like my Call of Duty game." Another described the sound as like a car crash.

Officers located 32 shell casings at the scene, and said one building and a car were damaged during the incident.

According to a press release, officers found a round lodged in the AC duct of a house, as well as in a sleeping child's bedroom.

Two suspects vehicles were described as a white Cadillac with large rims and a dark-colored Pontiac G6.

The police department is still investigating the shooting.