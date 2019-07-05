Police identify Columbia standoff suspect

COLUMBIA, Mo. - EDITOR'S NOTE: Live streaming video from the scene was taken down at the request of the Columbia Police Department, citing officer safety.

Streaming video of a live interview with a police department spokesman is available below.

Police have identified the suspect in a standoff, though he was still barricaded inside a duplex in northwest Columbia on Friday afternoon.

Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said police were negotiating with Timothy Rottets, 26, to get Rottets out of a duplex on Zinnia Drive. Rottets has an arrest warrant for probation or parole violation for assault and dangerous weapons, Pitts said. Police will also ask prosecutors to file felony domestic assault charges in Friday's incident.

Pitts said officers were sent to a domestic disturbance a little before 8 a.m. on Zinnia Drive and a SWAT team was called in. Police were trying to get a suspect out of the house using crisis negotiation, Pitts said.

Pitts said police believe only Rottets is inside the duplex and officers did not know whether Rottets was armed. A woman who had been in the duplex had minor injuries but was out of the residence, he said.

Police were still talking to Rottets at about 11 a.m., and a police armored personnel carrier known as a Bearcat was at the scene.

Officers were using non-lethal rounds to shoot out the windows to gain access to the duplex.

Police did not release other details Friday morning. Check back for more on this developing story.