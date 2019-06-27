Police identify victim of deadly shooting on Tupelo Place

Deadly Shooting in Central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 10:33 AM: The Columbia Police Department identified the victim of Wednesday night's shooting as 40-year-old David Lee Morgan of Columbia.

Morgan was pronounced dead on the scene on Tupelo Place.

CPD has not released suspect information.

UPDATE 10:20 PM: A spokesperson with the Columbia Police Department confirmed one person is dead after a shooting on Tupelo Place.

The department did not have information immediately available regarding a suspect(s).

Police said it was originally called in as a verbal disturbance around 8:30 p.m. As of 10:20 p.m., detectives were still on scene collecting information and talking to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous at 875-TIPS.

Livestream playback of CPD's news conference can be found below:

ORIGINAL: Right now there is a heavy police presence in Columbia just north of Business Loop 70 as police investigate reports of shots fired.

Several officers with the Columbia Police Department, a K-9 unit and crime scene investigations van responded to Tupelo Place. Officers first arrived to the scene after 8:30 p.m. and put up crime scene tape around 9:15 p.m.

Livestream playback of the scene can be found below:



According to online dispatch records, there is currently a medical response in the 1500 block. ABC 17 News is working to confirm if the medical response is related to the large police presence.