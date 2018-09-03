COLUMBIA, Mo. - Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the I-70/Hwy 63 connector Monday morning for a reported "police Incident."

A notification was sent out by Boone County Joint Communications just after 3 a.m. that said the following:

63 Connector closed at I70 WB and EB due to police incident. Choose alternate route.

Initial reports indicate a suicidal subject was making a threat in that area, but that information has not yet been confirmed by police.

Columbia police officers, Boone County deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m.

ABC 17 News has contacted Columbia police for more information on this incident.

Editorial Note: It is the policy of ABC 17 News to refrain from reporting any details about the subject of suicide incidents. This story is only being reported in the context of the resulting traffic impacts.