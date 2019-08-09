Police investigate 'concerning' note left at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person who wrote a message asking for help at a Columbia convenience store.

According to a news release, a message was discovered on the inside of the women's bathroom door at the Petro-Mart on Ash Street. Police said the message said, "I'm missing. Name Ashley Lewis. Somebody help."

Police said the message was discovered around 5 a.m. on Friday. Officers said they believe the message was written sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (8477).