Police provide information following...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - - Columbia police are investigating a shooting in downtown Columbia.

Police say they found two scenes with spent shell casings just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

During the course of the investigation, police say they got a call about a gunshot wound victim at a local hospital.

There is no suspect information and no one is in custody.

