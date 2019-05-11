Police investigate shooting in downtown Columbia
Police got a call about a victim in the hospital
COLUMBIA, Mo. - - Columbia police are investigating a shooting in downtown Columbia.
Police say they found two scenes with spent shell casings just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
During the course of the investigation, police say they got a call about a gunshot wound victim at a local hospital.
There is no suspect information and no one is in custody.
