Police investigate death in east Columbia

No foul play suspected

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 08:13 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 08:13 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department was investigating a death on Conley Road on Sunday morning.

Police originally responded to the 400 block of Conley Road for a trespass situation just after 7 a.m. Sunday, said CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts. 

 

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive man, and medical personnel were able to determine the man was dead. 

No foul play was suspected, Pitts said, but police are still investigating the death. 

Police were unable to give any other details on the situation Sunday afternoon. 

