Police investigate gunfire in north Columbia

Typhoon Court shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police are investigating after several shots were fired in north Columbia, according to officers at the scene.

It happened on Typhoon Court around 6 p.m. A sergeant said property was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

ABC 17 News crews saw eight evidence markers in the street. Neighbors said children had been playing outside in the area earlier in the day.

"This evening, shots were fired in north Columbia on a street where children had just been playing outside. For those who choose to invoke fear and victimize other people, we will continue to pursue you with the full resources of the City, County and Federal government," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said. "If you know who was involved, we need your help. Please call Columbia Police or Crimestoppers at the phone numbers below or talk to one of our officers."

The shooting comes a couple of hours after a different shooting in west Columbia on Stadium Boulevard.