SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Traffic temporarily blocked after rollover crash in south Columbia

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 03:16 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:19 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police investigated a two-vehicle crash at State Farm Parkway and East Nifong Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

One car rolled over, and blocked the northbound lanes of State Farm Parkway for about an hour.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

ABC 17 News has contacted the Columbia Police Department for more information. This page will be updated when more details are released.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Saturday July 6 Evening Weather Video

    Saturday July 6 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos