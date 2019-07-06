COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police investigated a two-vehicle crash at State Farm Parkway and East Nifong Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

One car rolled over, and blocked the northbound lanes of State Farm Parkway for about an hour.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

ABC 17 News has contacted the Columbia Police Department for more information. This page will be updated when more details are released.