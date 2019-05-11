Police investigate shooting in downtown Columbia

Police provide information following...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - - Columbia police are looking for a blue four-door vehicle and a suspect that they said was involved in a shooting downtown around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators found shell casings in the area of East Broadway and Fifth Street.

They also learned a victim had been taken to the emergency room by private vehicle with a non-life threathening gunshot wound.

Columbia police were able to identify a vehicle that was involved, but it has already left the scene. According to investigators, a Boone County Sheriff's deputy spotten the car and made contact with it and its occupants.

They found more evidence that linked the vehicle to the shooting.

The alleged suspect left the scene before officers were able to get there. The man was last seen in a blue four-door vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any inforamtion you can call CPD or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.