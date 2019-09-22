Police rope off crime scene at Rice Road and McKee Street in east Columbia.

Police rope off crime scene at Rice Road and McKee Street in east Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Two people have died after a shooting on McKee Street and Rice Road, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

"The two victims were identified as Antonio Lasha Houston, 36, of Columbia and Danielle Beverly-Mae Marine, 33, of Columbia. Next of kin have been notified," the release said.

When officers first arrived on the scene around 3:10 a.m., they found Houston and Marine lying on the lawn of a residence with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital and later died, according to the release.

The release said Columbia police detectives and the Forensic Evidence Unit were called to gather evidence. They found several shell casings.

Police said there is currently no suspect.

UPDATE 5:40 a.m.: Columbia Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting at Rice Rd. near McKee St.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

ORIGINAL: Columbia Police have roped off a crime scene in east Columbia.

Police went to the area of Rice Rd. and McKee St. just after 3 a.m.

ABC 17 News crews on the scene are working to find out what happened.

Check back for more on this developing story.