Police investigate shot fired in downtown Columbia

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 01:54 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 10:26 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police responded to reports of a gunshot heard in downtown Columbia early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of South Ninth Street, near the Cherry Street intersection.

Officers on scene told ABC 17 News they found one shell casing, but no property damage.

Witnesses told police there was a big fight in the street, and someone fired one shot into the air, according to officers.

Police said they are still working to figure out who fired the gun. At last check, no one has been arrested.

No one was injured.

