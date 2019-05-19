COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police have confirmed they're investigating a shooting in east Columbia.

According to Sgt. Rob Fox, there is a large crime scene on McKee Street.

Police said they found rifle and pistol casings, some of which were in the parking lot of one of the Columbia Fire Department's stations in that area.

Fox said occupants in at least two different vehicles began firing at each other from the cars near McKee. The "rolling disturbance" then took them north towards Rice Road, he said.

Police said they've gotten little cooperation from the public, but were able to find out that the suspect vehicles are likely a red SUV and a silver gold sedan dragging a bumper.