Police investigating shooting in northeast Columbia

Rice Road shooting live interview

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that resulted in gunfire striking three homes on Rice Road, narrowly missing multiple residents inside.

An ABC 17 News crew at the scene reported seeing at least three patrol vehicles and the crime scene unit van around 9:40 p.m. in the area of McKee Street and Rice Road.

Police said at least 17 shell casings were found and three nearby homes were damaged by gunfire.

CPD Lt. Robert Fox said bullets came within inches of hitting at least one man and child. One bullet went through an entire duplex and exited the other side of the home.

No injuries were reported, Fox said. It's not clear how many people were involved in the gunfire or what caused it.

Boone County Joint Communications posted on Twitter on Monday night that Rice Road was closed at McKee Street while police investigated.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Rice Rd shut down at Mckee St for a police incident. Choose alternate route. — Joint Communications (@ BCJC911 ) September 24, 2019

Police identified two people on Monday, Antonio L. Houston, 36, and Danielle Beverly-Mae Marine, 33, both of Columbia, who were shot and killed near Rice Road and McKee Street early Sunday morning.

So far, no arrests have been made in that shooting. Fox said there was no suspect description to provide as some callers provided conflicting information to officers.

ABC 17 News has reached out to police to get new information about this shooting.