Police investigation in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 2:15 a.m.: Police are now investigating another call for shots fired in central Columbia.

Columbia Police were called to the area of 5th St. and Park Ave. for shots fired around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

ABC 17 crews on the scene heard what sounded like gunshots while they were at a scene on Forest Ave.

Columbia Police said that shell casings found at Forest Ave. and Grand Ave. are possibly connected to the scene on Sexton Rd.

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from Sexton Rd. It's not clear how the two were injured.

UPDATE 12:50 a.m.: A Columbia Police lieutenant on the scene told ABC 17 crews two victims suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

It's not clear how the two people were injured. Police have not released any suspect information.

A crime scene is taped off from Sexton Rd. to Grand Ave.

ORIGINAL: Police are investigating a scene in central Columbia that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before midnight Saturday near Sexton Road.

ABC 17 crews on the scene say there are over a dozen Columbia Police officers at the scene.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is not known.

Check back for more on this developing story.