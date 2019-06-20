Police looking for suspect in Columbia shooting

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are searching for Sylvester Franklin Jr. in connection with a shooting that happened Friday.

It happened in the area of Eighth Street and Wilkes Boulevard. According to court documents, officers found a man who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. The victim reportedly told officers he saw a vehicle flee the scene. Police said they found the vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Avenue, and it appeared to have sustained damage from gunshots.

Court documents said officers tracked down the owner of the vehicle through the vehicle's registration. At the vehicle owner's home, officers found another victim of the shooting, documents said.

The second victim allegedly told officers he and his friend went to the home of Franklin to confront him about stealing clothing. Court documents said they found Franklin wearing the tracksuit he had allegedly taken from the victim's friend. The two went back into their car and started driving away, and that's when Franklin fired shots at them.

Franklin is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

If you have any information related to Franklin's location, you are asked to call the Columbia Police Department.