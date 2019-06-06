Police: Motorcyclist who collided with cruiser was in wrong lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a Columbia Police Department cruiser was trying to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone, police said Thursday.

Skyler E. Dingwell, 25, of Centralia, was riding his 2008 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Brown Station Road near Leeway Drive on Tuesday when he attempted to pass another vehicle and hit the CPD cruiser head-on, CPD said in a news release.

Dingwell was thrown from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet.

Police said the area of road where the crash occurred is marked with a double-yellow no passing line. Speed and Dingwell's actions were contributing factors in the crash, police said.

The police officer, Brandon Baden, 26, had minor injuries.