Police: North Columbia shooting result of chase

Raleigh Drive shooting investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police officers were investigating a shooting in north Columbia on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched after 7:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Raleigh Drive.

A sergeant on scene said officers found shell casings in the road and driveway of a home. ABC 17 News saw seven evidence markers outside of a duplex.

The sergeant said witnesses told police that two vehicles described as white SUVs were chasing each other when one crashed into a parked car. Witnesses said that's when the shots were fired.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Police said no one is currently in custody.