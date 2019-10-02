Police: North Columbia shooting result of chase
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police officers were investigating a shooting in north Columbia on Tuesday night.
Officers were dispatched after 7:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Raleigh Drive.
A sergeant on scene said officers found shell casings in the road and driveway of a home. ABC 17 News saw seven evidence markers outside of a duplex.
The sergeant said witnesses told police that two vehicles described as white SUVs were chasing each other when one crashed into a parked car. Witnesses said that's when the shots were fired.
There were no reported injuries in the incident.
Police said no one is currently in custody.