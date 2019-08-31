Police investigate report of shots fired in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department investigated a report of shots fired in northeast Columbia on Friday night.

Officers responded to Whispering Meadows Court after 9 p.m. Several patrol vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene.

According to online dispatch records, the Columbia Fire Department also responded to the 2100 block of Whispering Meadows Court at 9:02 p.m. for a medical response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.