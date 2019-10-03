SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Police block Rice Road in northeast Columbia for investigation

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 07:38 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

Rice Road investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Authorities investigated in the area of Rice Road and Boyd Lane Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 7 p.m. Police cleared the area within the hour at around 7:40 p.m.

ABC 17 News crews saw several patrol cars in the area, including one that was blocking Rice Road. Officers were searching the area with flashlights. The crime scene unit was also on scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

