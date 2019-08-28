Police report reveals new details about MU student death

Courtesy: University of Missouri Police Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A University of Missouri Police Department report shows friends of Erik Severson were worried about him before the MU student was found unresponsive in his dorm room.

MUPD officers said other students had not heard from Severson and were concerned. An MUPD report, which ABC 17 News obtained through an open records request, said officers responded to Excellence Hall last Wednesday for a well-being check.

Officers met with the hall coordinator who showed them to Severson's room. MUPD reported calling his phone and hearing it ring from outside the room, and authorities say the calls went to voicemail. Officers said Severson was seen unresponsive in his bed when they entered the room.

Reports show officers called Columbia firefighters to the scene. The police report said firefighters confirmed Severson was deceased.

The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office said Saturday that the autopsy was completed, but the cause of death had not yet been determined.

A Mass of Christian burial was held for Severson on Tuesday morning in Illinois. His family said donations can be made to the Depression and Support Alliance in lieu of sending flowers.