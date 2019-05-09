SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

No one hurt after shots fired in Jefferson City

Evidence of gunfire found in two places

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo - Police found shell casings after several callers reported hearing shots late Wednesday in south Jefferson City.

Police responded to Monroe and East Ashley streets but were unable to find anyone hit by gunfire, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. Witnesses described seeing a dark-colored SUV leaving the scene after shots were fired. 

Officers found eight shell casings in the 300 block of East Ashley Street. 

 

 

Police responded to a second call close to midnight to inspect a vehicle that had been hit in the back driver's side window and in the rear window with bullets, the release said. 

Authorities say the vehicle was parked in the 300 block of East Dunklin Street when an older model car drove by and fired off several shots. 

No injuries have been reported. 

